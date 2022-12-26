OFG Bancorp to Report 4Q22 Results and Hold Call Thursday, January 26, 2023

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

  • Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (800) 579-2543
  • Participant International Phone Number: (203) 518-9708
  • Conference ID: OFGQ422

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to pre-register or download any necessary software.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 58th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

