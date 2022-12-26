USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.uslighting-image-122722.jpg

"Cortes Campers is delighted to have its new metallic silver flake fiberglass camper showcased at this year's Ohio RV Supershow. The new metallic silver and champagne gelcoat colors are a value-added option to our Cortes Campers brand of multi-colored and solid colored fiberglass campers. We are the only company in North America offering these new metallic color options in gelcoat," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "Our U.S. and Canadian dealers are eager to get our products in their showrooms and displayed at upcoming 2023 RV Shows in preparation for the 2023 camping season. We invite everyone to stop by and talk with our expert staff about this amazing Cortes Campers product. The Ohio RV Supershow 2023 is open January 4th through 8th."

Cortes Campers have double-hulled fiberglass bodies making it a perfect four-season camper. The interior is spacious with an easily convertible dining-sleeping area, full kitchen, wet bath, and plenty of storage space. The 17-ft RV travel trailer offers top-of-the-line appliances, air conditioning and heating systems plus an independent suspension system for RVing off-road.

Cortes Campers continues to expand its distributor network in the United States and Canada to give customers convenient locations to buy and service the campers. Check out where to buy your next Cortes Campers RV travel trailer: www.cortescampers.com

For more information about the RV Supershow 2023, visit the Ohio RV Supershow.

About USLG
US Lighting Group (OTC PINK:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC
Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
[email protected]

