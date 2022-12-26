TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; :AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the management information circular (the “Information Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders (the “Yamana Meeting”) scheduled to be held on January 31, 2023 has been filed and made publicly available. The purpose of the Yamana Meeting is to seek approval for the previously announced arrangement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) and Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American”) involving the acquisition by Pan American of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana’s interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle, all by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.



The Information Circular has been publicly filed and is available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company’s website at www.yamana.com.

Shareholders of record on December 14, 2022 will be eligible to vote at the Yamana Meeting. In addition to the public filing of the Information Circular, it is in the process of being mailed to Yamana shareholders of record on the above-mentioned record date.

The Yamana Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 31, 2023 at the Design Exchange Toronto-Dominion Centre, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario and online at:

Website: https://web.lumiagm.com/497366151

Password: yamana2023 (case sensitive)

A meeting of the shareholders of Pan American is scheduled to be held concurrently on January 31, 2023.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

