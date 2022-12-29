Magnachip Introduces 8th-Gen 150V MXT MOSFET for Light Electric Vehicles

8 hours ago
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022

– Magnachip's eighth-generation 150V MXT MOSFET features lower RDS(on) and a TOLL package to enable motor controllers and battery management systems to be managed efficiently

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has launched its eighth-generation 150V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)1 optimized for Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) motor controllers and battery management systems (BMSs).

Energy efficiency plays a critical role in electric devices when it comes to power consumption and product stability. This newly-released MOSFET (MDT15N054PTRH) features Magnachip's eighth-generation trench MOSFET technology to lower RDS(on)2 by 28%, as compared to the previous generation. Based on the enhanced design of the core cell and termination, a high figure of merit can be achieved and an increase in the total gate charge3 can be avoided.

MDT15N054PTRH is available in a surface mount device TO-Leadless (TOLL) package to reduce product size and improve heat dissipation. The energy efficiency is also significantly enhanced by fast switching, while enabling high power density. In addition, a guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C and a high level of avalanche ruggedness help the new MXT MOSFET to exceed the performance requirements of LEV motor controllers and BMSs.

"Beginning in 2008 we have released more than 40 MOSFET products for motor controllers and battery management systems and, since 2017, most of them have been made for LEV applications," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "As a provider of high-performance MOSFETs, Magnachip will continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the sophisticated requirements of the market."

Product features

  • low RDS(on) and switching loss
  • great heat dissipation performance
  • guaranteed operating junction temperature from -55°C up to 175°C
  • a wide range of applications, such as LEV motor controllers and BMSs and switch mode power supplies for various consumer electronics

1 MXT MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage MOSFETs
2 RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation
3 Total gate charge (Qg): the amount of charge required to be injected into the gate electrode to turn ON (drive) the MOSFET

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

WRITTEN BY

Related Articles

