Molecular Partners to Present at 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Swiss Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in the 41st annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. In addition, members of Molecular Partners management will participate in several upcoming investor events in Switzerland during January 2023.

Conference Presentation Details:

JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 am ET (4:30 pm CET)

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference

  • Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:00 am ET (4:00 pm CET)

Conference Participation Details:

The Octavian Seminar 2023

  • Friday, January 13, 2023

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology, and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.
[email protected]
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Head of Communications
Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland
[email protected]
Tel: +41 79 723 36 81

