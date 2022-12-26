Today American Express ( NYSE:AXP, Financial) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur.

“We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”

The Centurion Lounge at SFO will now have more space for eligible Card Members to enjoy, including two wine bars and café areas, additional restrooms, private phone rooms, several private workspaces, and more. The lounge is located in Terminal 3 on the mezzanine level.

LOCALLY SOURCED WINE1

The lounge will feature a new bar where guests can enjoy specialty wine flights highlighting four regional wines curated by renowned wine authority Anthony Giglio. The new bar complements the existing wine wall where guests can sample wines from across California. The wine flights will rotate seasonally, starting today with a Sonoma Chardonnay flight and a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon flight:

Sonoma Chardonnay Flight

Gundlach Bundschu Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2020

Head High Sonoma County Chardonnay 2021

Sonoma Cutrer Les Pierres Sonoma Valley Chardonnay 2019

Walt Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2019

Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Flight

Emblem Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Miner Emily's Cuvee Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

The Critic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Twenty Rows Napa Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

“As San Francisco is globally known for its world-class wine, the wine menu in the Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport is fully dedicated to highlighting local California grapes,” said Anthony Giglio, sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director. “For our first-ever wine flight experience, I’m thrilled to feature two of America’s most famous and established wine regions - Sonoma and Napa Valley.”

ELEVATED DINING AND DESIGN

The lounge will offer a new seasonal menu that celebrates Bay Area purveyors from Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. The Hawaiian-born, James Beard Award-nominated chef will continue to bring his unique flair to the Centurion Lounge at SFO with dishes inspired by his lineage and family memories including, Kochujang marinated chicken thighs, wild rice and coconut soup, and black vinegar and honey glazed baby carrots.

Consumers appreciate premium dining options when traveling through airport lounges. A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that a majority of respondents (64%) said that premium food and beverage offerings are their favorite parts of airport lounges.

The lounge will showcase two custom floor-to-ceiling wallcoverings by abstract artist Tracie Cheng, and new interior design that takes cues from the local vineyards, landscape, and the iconic San Francisco fog to give guests a sense of relaxation.

UNPARALLELED ACCESS

With more lounge options than any other credit card issuer on the market and the only credit card issuer with a proprietary lounge at SFO, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports Card Members through their travels. American Express continues to enhance the Centurion Lounge network through new locations and expanding existing lounges. American Express has announced plans to open new lounge locations at the Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport (ATL) in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

