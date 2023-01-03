MediSure Laboratory will provide clinical laboratory services to Specialist Network of North America as part of recently announced partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that Medisure Laboratory ("Medisure labs") signed a clinical laboratory services agreement with Specialist Network of North America Inc. (SSNA).

The agreement follows the partnership announced on December 7th between Empower and SNNA to launch a healthcare network whose mission is to bring access to quality and affordable specialist healthcare to underserved communities across the US.

The Laboratory Services Agreement will provide SNNA the opportunity to offer its patients a full range of required cardiology screening panels and point-of-care testing products that are integral to diagnosis and the provision of treatment options. Medisure Labs generates new consistent monthly revenue and plays an important role in helping underserved patients.

"This agreement is exactly the type of accretive benefit that I envisioned when Empower partnered with SSNA last month", stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics "With Medisure Labs, we have a laboratory that has state-of-the art technology and a pristine operating environment. We continue to aggressively pursue and replicate laboratory service agreements like the one with SSNA to maximize our return on investment in Medisure Laboratory."

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT SPECIALIST NETWORK OF NORTH AMERICA

https://specnethealth.com/

We are a healthcare network whose mission is to bring access to quality and affordable specialist healthcare to underserved communities across the US. We aim to facilitate the effective and timely delivery of that care by creating and deploying a collaborative network of strategic partnerships including clinics, telemedicine and insurance providers.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley

CEO

[email protected]

+1 855-855-9058

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

[email protected]

+1 855-855-9058

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the likelihood or ability for the Company to secure new testing business from SNNA. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733754/Empower-Clinics-Subsidiary-Signs-Laboratory-Services-Agreement-with-US-Healthcare-Provider-for-Underserved-Americans



