WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:00 AM PST. Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company’s progress and anticipated milestones for 2023.

A live webcast will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of the Investors page on the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule programs designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most promising targets and provide patients with more effective treatments. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, and the MDM2 oncoprotein, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
857-285-5300


Chris Brinzey
Managing Director, Westwicke
[email protected]
339-970-2843 		Media Contact:

Todd Cooper
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
[email protected]
857-285-5300

