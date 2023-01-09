OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will host investor meetings and a fireside chat presentation at the 25th Annual ICR Conference. The fireside chat presentation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President and Stephen Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the fireside chat presentation.

A live webcast of the fireside chat presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 179 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005178/en/