RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on January 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 20, 2023.

RPM’s last cash dividend increase of 5.0 percent in October 2022 marked RPM’s 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend+Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.1 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $98.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 1.7 percent.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help+build+a+better+world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, senior director – investor relations, at 330-220-6064 or [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005074/en/

