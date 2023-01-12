CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Carlos de Solo, Chief Operating Officer Albert de Solo, and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Wirges will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:15 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on CareMax’s investor relations website at ir.caremax.com.

About CareMax

Founded in 2011, CareMax is a value-based care delivery system that utilizes a proprietary technology-enabled platform and multi-specialty, whole person health model to deliver comprehensive, preventative and coordinated care for its members. With over 2,000 employed and affiliated providers across 10 states, and fully integrated, Five-Star Quality rated health and wellness centers, CareMax is redefining healthcare across the country by reducing costs, improving overall outcomes and promoting health equity for seniors. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

