UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( LVTX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Presentation Details
Format: Presentation
Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.-11:10 a.m. PST / 1:30 p.m.-2:10 p.m. EST

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at: https://ir.lavatherapeutics.com/news-events/events. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. LAVA-051, the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia, is enrolling patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical study (NCT04887259). A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is also enrolling (NCT05369000). For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Argot Partners (IR/Media)
212-600-1902
[email protected]

