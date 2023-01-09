The Container Store Group, Inc. ( NYSE:TCS, Financial) (the “Company”), today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

