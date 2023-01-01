LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and Commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL.

2023 ICR Conference, Orlando, FL, January 9-11, 2023: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Jan. 10 at 3:00 pm ET. Management will also be available for investor meetings with registered participants. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at this conference, attendees should contact [email protected] or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.



Investor Contacts:

Dan Droller: urban-gro, Inc.

EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

-or-

Jeff Sonnek: ICR, Inc.

(720) 730-8160

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications

(650) 269-9530

[email protected]