Thryv+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), provider of the Thryv® small business platform, announced today members of its executive management team will host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 10

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, New York

CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year

Date: Wednesday, January 11

Location: Virtual

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

