Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) ( TORVF) is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a 100% owned Manitouwadge Area Flake Graphite Project, (the "Project") located north of Manitouwadge, Ontario, Canada. The mining claims were registered directly by Volt Carbon.



The staking was completed following a detailed review of several publicly available Ontario Government geological databases and publications. A total of 128 Mining Claim cells were registered by electronic staking through the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System portal, covering a total area of 2662 hectares. A map showing Volt Carbon’s mining claims is overlaid on top of the map provided by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development publication “Recommendations for Exploration Special Edition: Critical Minerals Compilation 2020-2022”1 and is shown in Figure 1 below.

Fig. 1: Plan Map of Volt Carbon’s Manitouwadge Area Flake Graphite Project (highlighted in red).





Please click here to view image

The mining claims consists of 5 blocks of cells which are located in two general areas north of Manitouwadge. The first location consists of 4 blocks of claims (refer to Fig 1) and is approximately 28 km north of Manitouwadge.

The southern most claim in this area covers prospective extensions of known flake graphite occurrences identified by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development1 which are denoted by the “white stars” on the map. In addition, the new claims overlap older legacy claims which were previously known to have graphite occurrences1,2,5. Volt Carbon’s claims are adjacent to an existing graphite property owned by Ardiden Inc, which is known to have a developed prospect. In 2015, Ardiden Inc. discovered on their property several new zones of flake graphite associated with nearby electromagnetic conductors.1

The second location is 25 km further north of the first location near Taradale and is situated at a location with a known flake graphite occurrence which was identified by McKay (1994).3 This property is listed in the Ontario Mineral Inventory database.4

These claims will enable Volt Carbon to further explore a potential prospect for flake graphite in Ontario. The Company intends to evaluate the use of its air classifier technology against the local minerology by sampling and enriching small grab samples of graphitic ore from these locations. The Company plans to further explore the Project for flake graphite in 2023.

Qualified Person

Christian Derosier, P.Geo., PhD., is the qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and acting on behalf of Volt Carbon. Dr. Derosier has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon’s properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

References

1, Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry Recommendations for Exploration Special Edition: Critical Minerals Compilation 2020-2022,

2, Coates, M.E. 1966. Stevens–Kagiano Lake area, District of Thunder Bay; Ontario Department of Mines, Preliminary Map P.362, scale 1:63 360.

3, McKay 1994. Mineral occurrences of the Manitouwadge area, volumes 1-3; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 5906, 566p.

4, Ontario Mineral Inventory, MDI142F12SE00007, Taradale Graphite Occurrence – 1991

5, Technical Report on the Manitouwadge Graphite Exploration Property at Manitouwadge, Ontario, Canada. Felix, 2012

