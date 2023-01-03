MINISO's Rapid Store Expansion Continues Apace in India with Number of New Store Openings Reaching New Highs Since Pandemic Began

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW DELHI, Jan. 3, 2023

The globally popular lifestyle retailer sees around 60 new MINISO stores opened in India this year, for an expected total of about 220 stores in over 120 cities since the opening of its first store in Gurugram in 2017

NEW DELHI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) a global lifestyle retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices, has revealed as of the end of 2022, it set a record in India for the highest number of new store openings since the pandemic, estimated at around 60, the most in almost three years. Since the first store opened in Gurugram in 2017, MINISO has set up in 125 cities around the country, and is expected to exceed 220 stores by year-end, including 16 stores in Mumbai.

Around ten of these stores opened in December, one of which is a bright 110-plus square-meter storefront in first-tier city Bangalore on the swanky New Bel Road commercial pedestrian street. This store enabled MINISO to cover strategic business districts in other tier 1 and 2 cities, with further openings in Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore, Unison Mall in the heart of Dehradun, Ranchi, and Hyderabad, among other cities. In December, MINISO also added another new store in Lulu Mall Thiruvananthapuram, which is the largest mall in India and near Technopark, the largest IT park in India.

MINISO_Store_New_Bel_Road_Bangalore.jpg

In addition to the United States and Indonesia, India, with its large population, economic vitality, and rapid consumption recovery, is one of MINISO's most important direct sales markets. The country is also among the top three markets for MINISO in South and Southeast Asia and the Company is well positioned for further growth in 2023 having continued to expand store count throughout the pandemic.

Performance in India this year has been outstanding, with sales performance this year increased by nearly 80% year-on-year. During Diwali, with aromatherapy products in MINISO's New Delhi store seeing an increase of 27% month-on-month. Black Friday's performance jumped 168% year-on-year, of which the directly-operated stores' toiletry products were up 125% year-on-year. Women's body care and perfume products also performed well, while fragrances, home supplies, and plush toys have always been the top-selling categories in India. MINISO, as always, stays committed to launching tailored products that meet the needs of local consumers.

Among retail brands, MINISO has steadily climbed the ranks in terms of scale and influence and is currently one of the most popular and visible brands among Indian consumers as well as the fastest growing among similar brands in the country.

MINISO's outlook for 2023 and beyond looks strong in India

MINISO will continue with its flexible store expansion strategy adjusted to market conditions with a focus on opening high-performing stores. Tyrone Li, India head of MINISO, said, "During the pandemic, we adopted a more conservative store opening strategy and having seen the performance potential of first- and second-tier cities, next year we will mainly open larger stores there."

In terms of e-commerce, MINISO's focus will be on Amazon and Flipkart, the two leading platforms in India, and MINISO plans to launch products that specifically reflect trends for Indian online consumers.

"We can see the potential for growth in India and will continue to work with our existing and new partners here to boost our growth in the market," Li added.

Shoppers_Waiting_Line_Holiday_Season_MINISO_Store.jpg

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

favicon.png?sn=CN76495&sd=2023-01-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minisos-rapid-store-expansion-continues-apace-in-india-with-number-of-new-store-openings-reaching-new-highs-since-pandemic-began-301712296.html

SOURCE MINISO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN76495&Transmission_Id=202301030754PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN76495&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.