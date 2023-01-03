First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions

10 hours ago
EXTON, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the Bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the Bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.

"The advancement of these incredible team members to their new positions is a testament to their unwavering dedication to helping the Bank, our customers and our community succeed," commented Bank President, Lauren Ranalli.

Natalie Carrozza, a 17-year veteran of the Bank who has dedicated much of her career to helping the Bank grow, will devote her attention to the sole role of Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, as she passes the baton of Chief Operating Officer onto Bridget Moran. This will be an expanded role for Bridget, who will assume the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer in addition to her current role as First Resource Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer. Brian Jackson will join the Bank's executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer after serving as the Bank's Chief Technology Officer. Jack Ellis will advance into the position of Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, moving from a role where he led deposit generation efforts for the Bank. In their new roles, these team members will provide the leadership, support and training needed to maintain and amplify the Bank's commitment to customer satisfaction.

"When Lauren and I started First Resource Bank 17 years ago, we had a dream to create something that had never been done before in banking, a bank where customer service guided our decision-making process," commented First Resource Bank CEO, Glenn Marshall. "We knew we could develop a bank better than anything we had ever witnessed, and we've been incredibly fortunate to hire people along the way who, not only share our vision but, work tirelessly to provide our customers with the best banking experience possible. This enhancement of our leadership team will do just that, and I'm thrilled to see what the future holds."

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank, a subsidiary of bank holding company, First Resource Bancorp Inc., is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank

