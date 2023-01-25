American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.63 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2023 to holders of record on January 13, 2023.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

