Lumentum Names Caroline Pan as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

9 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced the appointment of Caroline Pan as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer. Pan will be responsible for leading Strategic Marketing, Corporate Marketing and Communications, and Lumentum Ventures, a company-wide initiative to drive market expansion through breakthrough innovation.

"I am thrilled to welcome Caroline to Lumentum," said President and CEO, Alan Lowe. "Given expanding opportunities outside of Lumentum's core customers and end markets, Caroline's diverse portfolio of global experience, deep domain knowledge across industry sectors, and proven track record of delivering high impact business results make her an important and timely addition to our executive leadership team."

"I could not be more pleased to have the opportunity to join Lumentum as their Chief Marketing Officer at this particular inflection point in the company's evolution," said Pan. "I am looking forward to working closely with Alan and the rest of the organization to unlock and unleash our internal innovation efforts and reposition the company for unprecedented growth ahead."

Pan is a seasoned industry executive with nearly 30 years of experience across the high-tech, industrial, and automotive sectors. Before joining Lumentum, she was the Chief Marketing Officer for Bright Machines, a venture-backed software and robotics company that provides intelligent automation solutions for discrete manufacturing.

Prior to Bright Machines, Pan was a Vice President at Honeywell International, where she last led Strategy, Innovation, and Ventures for the company's $7B Safety & Productivity Solutions business. She also established Honeywell's first Corporate Marketing function and led Strategy & Marketing for their Global High Growth Regions organization.

Pan also served as Global Vice President of Emerging Markets for Hewlett-Packard's PC and Printing division, and spent 11 years with Intel Corporation, where she held a variety of leadership roles in their core product groups and corporate functions. She began her career as a design engineer and product line manager at Ford Motor Company.

Pan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:
Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; [email protected]
Media: Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; [email protected]

WRITTEN BY

