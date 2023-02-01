IDEX Corporation to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

7 hours ago
IDEX Corporation (

NYSE:IEX, Financial) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call over the internet on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Grogan will discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial performance, and respond to questions from the financial community.

IDEX invites interested investors to listen to the call and view the presentation slides, which will be available on its website: www.idexcorp.com. To hear the live call, log on to the site several minutes before the discussion begins. After clicking on the presentation icon, follow the instructions to ensure your system is set up for the event, or download the correct applications at no charge. An archive of the webcast will be available through the IDEX website after the call. An audio replay of the call is also available through midnight, March 1, 2023 by dialing 877.660.6853 or (201.612.7415) for international participants using conference code # 13734461

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you. If you enjoy chocolate, it quite possibly passed through a Viking® internal gear pump at the candy factory. If you were ever in a car accident, emergency workers may have used the Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool to save your life. If your doctor ordered a DNA test to predict your risk of disease or determine a course of treatment, the lab may have used equipment containing components made by IDEX Health & Science. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call over 45 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 8,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com.

