6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. ( UCBI) announces it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10174303/f57c53ab13. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. As of September 30, 2022, United had $23.7 billion in assets and 193 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United earned the coveted award. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World's Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
[email protected]

