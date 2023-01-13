NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments today announced that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution schedule for each closed-end fund (collectively, the “Funds” and each, a “Fund”).



The following dates apply to the distributions:

Record Date January 13, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date January 12, 2023 Payable Date January 31, 2023





Distribution Schedule Ticker Closed-End Fund Name Distribution

Per Share Change from Previous Distribution Frequency AVK Advent Convertible and Income Fund $0.1172† Monthly GBAB Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust $0.12573† Monthly GOF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund $0.1821† Monthly GUG Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund $0.11875 Monthly

† A portion of this distribution is estimated to be a return of capital rather than income. Final determination of the character of distributions will be made at year-end. The Section 19(a) notice referenced below provides more information and can be found at www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. As of this announcement, the sources of each fund distribution are estimates. Distributions may be paid from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains or return of capital. Unless otherwise noted, the distributions above are not anticipated to include a return of capital. If a distribution consists of something other than ordinary income, a Section 19(a) notice detailing the anticipated source(s) of the distribution will be made available. The Section 19(a) notice will be posted to a Fund’s website and to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation so that brokers can distribute such notices to Shareholders of the Fund. Section 19(a) notices are provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of the year. This information is not legal or tax advice. Consult a professional regarding your specific legal or tax matters.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), with over $218 billion* in assets under management across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”), Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC (“GPIM”), Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC (”GFD”) and Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC (“GPA”). GFIA serves as Investment Adviser for GBAB, GOF and GUG. GPIM and GPA serve as Investment Sub-Advisers for GBAB, GOF and GUG. GFD serves as servicing agent for AVK. The Investment Adviser for AVK is Advent Capital Management, LLC and is not affiliated with Guggenheim.

*Assets under management are as of 9.30.2022 and include leverage of $17.0bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

This information does not represent an offer to sell securities of the Funds and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Funds will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investment in closed-end funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount that you invest. Some general risks and considerations associated with investing in a closed-end fund may include: Investment and Market Risk; Lower Grade Securities Risk; Equity Securities Risk; Foreign Securities Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Illiquidity Risk; Derivative Risk; Management Risk; Anti-Takeover Provisions; Market Disruption Risk and Leverage Risk. See www.guggenheiminvestments.com/cef for a detailed discussion of Fund-specific risks.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver

[email protected]

