Bank OZK Announces Increase to Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fifty consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) ( OZK) announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank’s common stock of $0.34 per share, up $0.01, or 3.03% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 17, 2023. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty quarters.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28906 per share on the Bank’s 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) ( OZKAP) for the period covering November 15, 2022 through, but excluding February 15, 2023. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on February 1, 2023.

Bank OZK’s consistent track record of increasing its common stock dividend has led to it being included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® index (Ticker: SPHYDA) since January 2018. The index consists of members of the S&P Composite 1500® that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing common stock dividends every year for at least 20 years, and that meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. For more information on the index, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK ( OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.23 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact: Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922
ti?nf=ODcyMzAyMiM1MzMzOTUxIzIxMjUyNDQ=
Bank-OZK.png

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.