First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference and the 12th Annual Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

4 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., (“First Watch” or the “Company”) ( FWRG), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • The Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET. The fireside chat will be webcasted live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded. Management will host meetings at the conference with institutional investors January 9-10, 2023.
  • The Company will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the Jefferies 12th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit, which will be available for on-demand viewing beginning on Jan. 21, 2023 at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference. Management will host meetings at the conference with institutional investors on January 23-24, 2023 and interested parties should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work award and named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 455 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Raphael Gross
203.682.8252
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

