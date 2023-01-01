Kodiak Robotics Equips Autonomous Trucks With Ambarella AI System-on-Chip

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Kodiak to exhibit self-driving truck at Ambarella event in Las Vegas during 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a leading self-driving trucking company, today announced a partnership with Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, to integrate Ambarella’s CV2AQ AI perception system-on-chip (SoC) into its self-driving trucks for all camera data processing. To kick off the partnership publicly, Kodiak will exhibit one of its self-driving trucks at Ambarella’s demo event in Las Vegas during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).


“Our focus on building the world’s safest and most reliable self-driving trucks requires us to seek out the best partners,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak. “Ambarella’s track record in building some of the market’s most advanced processors makes it an ideal partner for Kodiak. Ambarella’s focus on ADAS and autonomous technologies aligns our roadmaps even more closely. Lastly, Ambarella’s proven supply chain adds the confidence that its technology will be available to us when we need it.”

Taking a safety-first approach, Kodiak continually evaluates technologies and hardware that enhance its self-driving system. By incorporating the Ambarella CV2AQ SoC in Kodiak’s self-driving system, Kodiak is optimizing its camera data processing capabilities. The CV2AQ includes Ambarella’s proprietary CVflow® AI engine, and provides industry-leading AI performance per watt along with advanced imaging capabilities.

“We are excited to be working with Kodiak, to showcase our cutting-edge CV2AQ SoC family in their autonomous long-haul trucks,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO, Ambarella. “We are providing the trucking industry with the processors it requires to commercialize higher levels of autonomy, and with Kodiak as a partner, we’re confident in our ability to serve this vital segment of the emerging self-driving industry.”

Kodiak is also exploring the integration of Ambarella’s new CV3-AD AI domain controller SoC family as a complete embedded compute solution for its next generation of autonomous trucks. The CV3-AD family provides single-chip processing for multi-sensor perception—including high-resolution camera, radar and lidar—as well as deep fusion for multiple sensor modalities and AV path planning.

For more information about Ambarella, please visit www.ambarella.com. For more information about Kodiak Robotics, please visit www.kodiak.ai.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.
Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak’s unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers along four routes in Texas and Oklahoma, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai, and on LinkedIn and Twitter. You can find the company press kit HERE.

About Ambarella
Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Kodiak Media Contacts

Ambarella Contacts

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2a66860-d9d9-43a8-9d61-e6d5bb15236b

ti?nf=ODcyMzU4NiM1MzM4NDcxIzIwMDYyODE=
Ambarella.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.