As The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary in 2023, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will unveil exciting new collections and experiences celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder. 2023 will celebrate the storytellers who have brought generations the wonder and magic that is Disney, and the fans and families who have brought Disney into their hearts throughout the past 100 years. Everyone can share their favorite moments using #ShareTheWonder and #Disney100.

Unparalleled List of Global Licensees

The LEGO Group and Disney will celebrate the anniversary across the year by inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO® Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched. Using the ultimate creative medium of the LEGO® brick, the two long-standing partners will honor fan-favorite Disney moments, capture the magic of exciting new Disney stories and bring friends and families together to dream, build and create with magical new LEGO® Disney products and play experiences.

Additionally, fans will be able to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with an incredible slate of new commemorative collaborations launching throughout 2023. Collections include fashion and accessories brands like Coach, footwear brands such as adidas, memorable jewelers like Pandora and toy manufacturers such as Mattel, Hasbro and Funko. To coincide with Disney100 and the Year of the Rabbit, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit has emerged from the vault and has sprung into the pop-culture zeitgeist through a playful and contemporary collection from Givenchy, now available globally in stores and on givenchy.com. Additional world-renowned licensee collaborations in the home, toy, fashion industries and more will be announced throughout the Disney100 celebration.

shopDisney Collections Celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s Timeless Legacy

shopDisney launched the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection in December, featuring exciting pieces including the iconic Mickey Mouse Ear Hat with a platinum touch. Additional collections will roll out throughout the year on shopDisney including:

Disney100 Oswald Collection will shine a spotlight on one of Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

will shine a spotlight on one of Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Disney100 The Eras Collection will showcase fan-favorite periods of time in the company’s history, including the early years of The Walt Disney Studios, Disneyland Park and more.

will showcase fan-favorite periods of time in the company’s history, including the early years of The Walt Disney Studios, Disneyland Park and more. Disney100 Decades Collection will celebrate beloved classic stories from the company’s legacy, including Steamboat Willie (1928), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Pinocchio (1940) and countless others.

Sharing the Wonder

Fans and families can join in by sharing their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century and National Geographic memories using #ShareTheWonder and #Disney100. These posts will honor and spotlight the countless memories Disney and its fans have made together over the past century. Whether it be the magical moment of meeting Mickey Mouse for the first time at Disneyland Resort, a family movie night watching Disney Encanto, or playing with fan-favorite Star Wars or Avengers toys, everyone is invited to share their own wondrous moments experiencing the magic of Disney.

In addition, the celebration will showcase fans' favorite stories and beloved characters with monthly themes. Since it all started with a mouse, the monthly “Wonder of …” celebrations will kick off by shining a spotlight on the Wonder of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Throughout the month of January, special collaborations will honor these pop culture icons, as well as a special National Polka Dot Day with everyone’s favorite muse, Minnie Mouse. The month-long celebration of Mickey and Minnie will culminate in Anaheim, California with the launch of the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort, which includes the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on January 27, 2023. On the last Wednesday of each month, additional information about future themes will be shared on the Disney Parks Blog and Disney Parks social platforms.

Disney Publishing Worldwide

For those looking to be inspired by Disney’s beloved tradition of storytelling, readers and collectors can now pre-order a variety of celebratory titles from Disney Publishing, including Walt Disney: An American Original, Commemorative Edition; The Official Walt Disney Quote Book; Art of Coloring: Disney 100 Years of Wonder and The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder, by John Baxter, Bruce C. Steele and the Staff of the Walt Disney Archives.

Kids and families can step inside the worlds of 20 classic Disney films in The Disney Book of Maps (Bonnier) or read treasured Disney stories in My First Bedtime Treasury: Disney 100 (Scholastic). Enduring classics such as The Art of Walt Disney: From Mickey Mouse to the Magic Kingdoms and Beyond (Abrams), Disney 100th: Little Golden Book Library (Penguin Random House), and The Disney Book (DK) will be released as revised editions with new covers for Disney100.

Experience the Wonder Through Video Games

Disney will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary with exciting updates and new content for popular games through a variety of in-game activations, content updates and social media activations from games including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Mirrorverse and many more. Popular match-3 mobile game Disney Emoji Blitz will begin the celebration with new limited-edition emojis releasing throughout the year, including Platinum Mickey!

