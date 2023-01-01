For $98 CAD Canadians will receive a free telehealth appointment included with purchase of a test

Lucira Connect provides lab-quality at-home test-users a telehealth visit at no additional cost, enabling Test-to-Treatment within hours for only the cost of the test, excluding prescription costs.

Lucira partners with Medi-Call to give users who test positive for Covid-19 or Flu the option to access a virtual telehealth consultation to discuss their risk factors and appropriate treatment options with an independent medical professional.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. ( LHDX) ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira"), a medical technology company, today announced the Canadian launch of Lucira Connect, a new virtual care program that allows Lucira test users the ability to test, learn about treatment options, access a telehealth consultation, and if appropriate, receive a prescription all from home for only the price of the test, excluding prescription costs. Lucira Connect is currently offered in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta with plans to expand.

Lucira Connect is a user-friendly web-based platform at www.luciraconnect.com and begins with the self-administration of Lucira’s simple at-home molecular COVID-19 & Flu test. PCR-quality, 99% accurate results are delivered in less than 30 minutes and users can capture their test results via their smartphone. If the test result is positive for COVID-19 or Flu, users will have the option to access a virtual telehealth consultation to discuss their risk factors and appropriate treatment options with an independent medical professional for free.

“Rapid care from diagnosis to treatment is essential for managing you and your family’s health and for reducing the spread of COVID-19 and Flu,” said Erik Engelson, President and CEO of Lucira Health. “Since our inception, we have been driven to revolutionize the testing industry by offering accurate and accessible healthcare from the comfort and safety of your home. The Lucira Connect program is one of the fastest and simplest ways to learn if you have COVID-19 or the Flu, understand what you can do about it, and to access appropriate treatment if prescribed by a medical professional. Through these partnerships, we aim to help simplify the way people access reliable information about their health and navigate COVID-19 and Flu infections to improve outcomes.”

Lucira is partnering with Medi-Call to connect individuals who test positive on the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu test with a primary care team to discuss appropriate treatment options.

“We are one step closer to providing accessible healthcare to all Canadians. With the recent news of Medi-Call expanding in Ontario and Alberta and partnering with Lucira, management is extremely pleased to have reached this new height with Medi-Call. Lucira has fantastic technology that allows users to determine their COVID-19 or flu status at home, with PCR-quality results. Being represented on the Lucira Connect platform increases Medi-Call’s exposure to more potential patients and business. This new year, the company is focused on growing our healthcare initiatives, and developing business in the newly expanded provinces,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Medi-Call.

For more information on Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test and Lucira Connect visit www.lucirahealth.ca.

About the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test is a NAAT test utilizing the same platform and device design as Lucira's commercialized Health Canada authorized COVID-19 Test to provide independent diagnoses for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B. The PCR Lab-Quality single-use test fits in the palm of your hand, runs on 2 AA batteries, and with one shallow nasal swab provides a positive or negative result for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B in less than 30 minutes. Each Lucira test contains everything needed to run a single test. There is no separate reader or instrument to purchase and maintain.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative infectious disease tests to make lab-quality diagnostics more accessible. Lucira designed its test platform to provide accurate, reliable, PCR-quality test results anywhere and at any time. Beyond its already commercialized COVID-19 and COVID-19 & Flu Tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests for respiratory infections and other categories including women’s health and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.ca.

About Medi-Call

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with physicians in real-time. Medi-Call’s goal is to simplify healthcare for patients by making mobile healthcare services more accessible virtually from the touch of their device. Medi-Call provides a number of health services such as general and preventative care, urgent care, mental health services, and prescriptions. Our team of healthcare professionals is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually to make a difference in patients’ health outcomes. Additionally, Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those who have limited mobility, while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients.

To learn more, or to explore Medi-Call’s services, please visit Medicallmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," “will,” “allow,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding the accuracy of our COVID-19 test; the timing of results from the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test multi-center study designed to enable at-home over-the-counter use of the test; Northern Hemisphere experiencing a challenging season due to the unprecedented co-circulation of COVID-19, flu and RSV; COVID-19 and flu viruses causing serious illness with very similar symptoms; clinicians facilitating mass testing at a rapid scale to get patients on the path to recovery quickly, are based upon our current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed reports. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

