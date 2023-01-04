Immunocore to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 04 January 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc ( IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

The presentation will be webcast live during the conference and will be available in the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. A replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

