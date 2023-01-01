PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. ( CERT), today announced it has acquired Vyasa Analytics, LLC. Vyasa provides scalable deep-learning software which allows life sciences organizations to perform predictions and answer complex questions across structured and unstructured bio-medical information. The acquisition will elevate Certara’s software by bringing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its end-to-end platform.



“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Vyasa, a cutting-edge company that will enhance existing Certara software platforms and further expand our capabilities across our product portfolios,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer of Certara. “By incorporating AI into our suite of products, we are building capabilities that will continue to expand our leadership for biosimulation use cases in drug research and development.”

Formed in 2017, Vyasa software provides a novel AI-powered platform for organizations to integrate and analyze content across their entire enterprise data landscape. Vyasa’s leading product, LAYAR, a flexible and modular data fabric that evaluates quantitative data, text, and images, offers AI capabilities to support decisions in all phases of drug development.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Certara’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to successfully integrate Vyasa into our existing organization; (ii) our ability to successfully integrate Vyasa products and technology into our existing products; (iii) our ability to retain key personnel from Vyasa or recruit additional qualified personnel; (iv) our ability to achieve operational synergies; (vi) our ability to demonstrate the benefits of combining Vyasa’s technology with our existing or new products and (vii) our ability to satisfy specific customer needs by combining Vyasa’s technology with our existing or new products. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Certara undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

