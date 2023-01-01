Certara Acquires Vyasa, an Artificial Intelligence Company that Delivers Predictions to Accelerate Scientific Innovation

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Certara improves software capabilities by expanding into deep learning and data fabric

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. ( CERT), today announced it has acquired Vyasa Analytics, LLC. Vyasa provides scalable deep-learning software which allows life sciences organizations to perform predictions and answer complex questions across structured and unstructured bio-medical information. The acquisition will elevate Certara’s software by bringing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its end-to-end platform.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Vyasa, a cutting-edge company that will enhance existing Certara software platforms and further expand our capabilities across our product portfolios,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer of Certara. “By incorporating AI into our suite of products, we are building capabilities that will continue to expand our leadership for biosimulation use cases in drug research and development.”

Formed in 2017, Vyasa software provides a novel AI-powered platform for organizations to integrate and analyze content across their entire enterprise data landscape. Vyasa’s leading product, LAYAR, a flexible and modular data fabric that evaluates quantitative data, text, and images, offers AI capabilities to support decisions in all phases of drug development.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Certara’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to successfully integrate Vyasa into our existing organization; (ii) our ability to successfully integrate Vyasa products and technology into our existing products; (iii) our ability to retain key personnel from Vyasa or recruit additional qualified personnel; (iv) our ability to achieve operational synergies; (vi) our ability to demonstrate the benefits of combining Vyasa’s technology with our existing or new products and (vii) our ability to satisfy specific customer needs by combining Vyasa’s technology with our existing or new products. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Certara undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMzY3MCM1MzM4Njk3IzIyMDQ3MTY=
Certara-USA-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.