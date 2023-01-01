JOANN Announces Participation at 2023 ICR Conference

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. ( JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming 2023 ICR Conference. Wade Miquelon, President and CEO, and Scott Sekella, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investors.joann.com/. Management will also host meetings and breakout sessions with institutional investors throughout the conference.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 840 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
[email protected]
216-296-5887
