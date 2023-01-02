BWXT Promotes Chip Whitford to Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has promoted Ronald O. (Chip) Whitford, Jr. to the position of senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary, effective January 2, 2023. Whitford is succeeding Thomas E. McCabe, who will serve as special advisor to the CEO until his retirement on August 1, 2023.

Whitford joined the company in 2017 and most recently has served as vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary, for the company. In his new role, Whitford will have responsibility for BWXT’s legal, ethics and compliance functions as well as serving as an executive liaison and secretary to the board of directors.

“As a part of our succession planning process, we are extremely fortunate to have someone of Chip’s caliber and experience fully ready to take on this crucial position for BWXT,” said Rex Geveden, president and chief executive officer. “We wish Tom McCabe, our outgoing general counsel, all the best in retirement and appreciate him staying with us in an advisory capacity through July 2023.”

Prior to joining BWXT, Whitford served as in-house counsel for a number of public companies in the manufacturing, financial services and software industries. He served as general counsel and secretary of Tasty Baking Company; vice president, legal and assistant secretary of PHH Corporation; associate general counsel and assistant secretary of Lorillard, Inc.; and group vice president, associate general counsel and assistant secretary of Rimini Street, Inc.

Whitford began his legal career in private practice in Cleveland, Ohio. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and English from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005176/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.