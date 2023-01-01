Alpine Income Property Trust Announces 2022 Transaction Activity and Provides Corporate Update

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE) (the “Company”) today announced its 2022 acquisition and disposition activities and provided a corporate update.

2022 Acquisition Highlights

  • During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company acquired 51 net lease retail properties for a total acquisition volume of $187.4 million, representing a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 7.1%. Acquisitions completed during the year had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.7 years and approximately 76% of annualized base rents are from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company acquired seven net lease retail properties for total acquisition volume of $41.7 million, representing a weighted-average going-in cash cap rate of 7.4%. Acquisitions completed during the fourth quarter had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 8.2 years and 100% of annualized base rents are from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.
  • The fourth quarter 2022 acquisitions are located in six states, net leased to tenants operating in four different retail sectors, including the home improvement, grocery, sporting goods, and dollar store sectors.

2022 Disposition Highlights

  • During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold 16 net lease properties for total disposition volume of $154.6 million, at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.5%. The sale of the properties generated aggregate gains of $33.8 million.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold five net lease properties for a total disposition volume of $31.4 million, representing an exit cap rate of 6.5%.

Notable Capital Markets Highlights

  • On December 1, 2022, the Company completed the defeasance of its $30.0 million secured mortgage, unencumbering six properties of which the company subsequently sold four of the properties during the fourth quarter. The Company has no debt maturities until 2026.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company issued 1,479,241 common shares under its ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $18.81 per share, for total net proceeds of $27.4 million.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company issued 1,925,408 common shares under its ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $18.96 per share, for total net proceeds of $36.0 million.
  • As of December 31, 2022, there were 15,098,171 shares of common stock and operating partnership units outstanding.

Year-End 2022 Portfolio Update

  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned 148 net lease properties representing $40.4 million of annualized base rent.
  • The Company’s portfolio at year-end 2022 had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 7.6 years and approximately 54% of annualized base rents are from a tenant or the parent of a tenant with an investment grade credit rating.
  • The Company’s top five tenants based on total annualized base rent are Walgreens, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, Lowe’s and Dollar General. All top five tenants maintain investment grade credit ratings.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality net leased commercial properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at www.alpinereit.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of epidemics or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 Pandemic and its variants) on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and the factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

The Company defines “annualized base rent” as the annualized straight-line in-place base rent required by the tenant’s lease as of December 31, 2022. ABR is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it is a widely accepted industry measure used by analysts and investors to compare the real estate portfolios and operating performance of real estate investment trusts.

Contact:Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(407) 904-3324
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODcyMzY1MyM1MzM4MTI1IzUwMDA2OTQ4Ng==
Alpine-Income-Property-Trust.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.