DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRR.U) or (“Dream Residential REIT”, the “Trust” or “we”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted its Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”). Under the Bid, the Trust will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 973,418 of its Trust Units (the “Units”) (representing 10% of Dream Residential REIT’s public float of 9,734,182 Units) through the facilities of the TSX. The Bid will commence on January 6, 2023 and will remain in effect until the earlier of January 5, 2024 or the date on which Dream Residential REIT has purchased the maximum number of Units permitted under the Bid. Daily repurchases will be limited to 3,658 Units, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Units on the TSX during the last six calendar months (being 14,635 Units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. As of December 23, 2022, the number of issued and outstanding Units is 11,772,421.

In connection with the filing of its normal course issuer bid, Dream Residential REIT has established an automatic securities purchase plan (the “Plan”) with its designated broker to facilitate the purchase of Units under the normal course issuer bid at times when Dream Residential REIT would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its Units due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Dream Residential REIT’s broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties’ written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the Units may also be purchased in accordance with Management’s discretion. The Plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will terminate on January 5, 2024.

The Trust is making the Bid because it believes that units may become available during the period of the Bid at prices that would make the purchase of such Units for cancellation in the best interests of Dream Residential REIT and its unitholders.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. Dream Residential REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

