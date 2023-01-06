Dream Residential REIT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRR.U) or (“Dream Residential REIT”, the “Trust” or “we”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted its Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”). Under the Bid, the Trust will have the ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 973,418 of its Trust Units (the “Units”) (representing 10% of Dream Residential REIT’s public float of 9,734,182 Units) through the facilities of the TSX. The Bid will commence on January 6, 2023 and will remain in effect until the earlier of January 5, 2024 or the date on which Dream Residential REIT has purchased the maximum number of Units permitted under the Bid. Daily repurchases will be limited to 3,658 Units, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Units on the TSX during the last six calendar months (being 14,635 Units per day), other than purchases pursuant to applicable block purchase exceptions. As of December 23, 2022, the number of issued and outstanding Units is 11,772,421.

In connection with the filing of its normal course issuer bid, Dream Residential REIT has established an automatic securities purchase plan (the “Plan”) with its designated broker to facilitate the purchase of Units under the normal course issuer bid at times when Dream Residential REIT would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its Units due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Dream Residential REIT’s broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties’ written agreement. Outside of such restricted or blackout periods, the Units may also be purchased in accordance with Management’s discretion. The Plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will terminate on January 5, 2024.

The Trust is making the Bid because it believes that units may become available during the period of the Bid at prices that would make the purchase of such Units for cancellation in the best interests of Dream Residential REIT and its unitholders.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. Dream Residential REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to future purchases of Units by the Trust. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Trust’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global and local economic and business conditions; uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with unexpected or ongoing geopolitical events; risks inherent in the real estate industry; financing risks; and interest and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the general economy; inflation; that no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for our business will occur; that we will have access to adequate capital to fund our future projects and plans and that we will receive financing on acceptable terms; interest rates and geopolitical events will not disrupt global economies. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of January 4, 2023. The Trust does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR (%3Ci%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fi%3E). These filings are also available at the Trust’s website at %3Ci%3Ewww.dreamresidentialreit.ca%3C%2Fi%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230103005865r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005865/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.