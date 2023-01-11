Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Tim Reeser, and CFO, David Agatston, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth on January 11.

What: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Where: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

When: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.lightningemotors.com%2F.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

