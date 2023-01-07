GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Chairman and Co-Founder, Pinnacle Clinical Research and Summit Clinical Research, will deliver an oral presentation of the results of Altimmune’s recently completed 12-week Phase 1b and 12-week extension trials of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) at the NASH-TAG Conference, which will be held in Park City, UT on January 6-7, 2023. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Details for the oral presentation are as follows:



Title: Pemvidutide, a Balanced GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Significantly Reduces Liver Fat, Non-invasive Markers of Fibroinflammation, and Body Weight in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Results of a Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial Presenter: Stephen Harrison, M.D., Chairman and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Clinical Research and Summit Clinical Research in San Antonio, TX Date/Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:30 am Mountain Standard Time

A copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

