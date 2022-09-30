Hamilton Lane Closes Direct Equity Fund at Nearly $2.1 Billion in Commitments

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 4, 2023

  • The firm's fifth co-investment fund is the largest to-date, with a range of LPs diversified by geography and type

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V ("the Fund"). The Fund closed with approximately $2.1 billion in total commitments from a wide range of global investors including public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, Taft-Hartley pension plans, endowments, foundations, high-net-worth individuals and other financial institutions.

The Fund represents the fifth dedicated vehicle of its kind and is the largest to-date. Its strategy is focused on providing investors with diversified exposure to unique and differentiated deals through an efficient fee structure. Including the Fund, Hamilton Lane's Direct Equity platform has raised approximately $3.7 billion since the outset of the fundraise in mid-2020.

Demetrius Sidberry, Managing Director on the Direct Equity Investment Team, commented: "Our ability to successfully raise the Fund demonstrates both the power of our scale and platform, and our clients' conviction in our ability to execute. Our 26-year track record of strong performance and transactional expertise has helped to make us a trusted partner to leading GPs, and our platform has provided unique access for LPs to this area of the private markets. We're grateful to our diverse group of global LPs for their support."

Head of Direct Equity Investments Jeff Armbrister said: "The dynamics of today's fundraising environment are leading GPs to seek additional sources of direct co-investment capital in deals. Fund V is well-positioned to serve as a strategic partner of choice, with a thoughtfully diversified portfolio that we believe is well insulated from volatile market conditions and macro concerns. The Fund has made good progress already, with investments to date in hard-to-reach direct SMID buyout and growth equity deals, alongside best-in-class managers."

The Fund is supported by a dedicated team of 30 Direct Equity professionals around the world*, and is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader Direct Equity platform, which includes commingled co-investment funds and discretionary separate accounts, and represents over $13 billion in discretionary assets*.

*As of September 30, 2022

ABOUT HAMILTON LANE

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 575 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $824 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $107 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $717 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

favicon.png?sn=PH76547&sd=2023-01-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-closes-direct-equity-fund-at-nearly-2-1-billion-in-commitments-301712325.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH76547&Transmission_Id=202301040700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH76547&DateId=20230104
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.