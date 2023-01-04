Zoomlion Launches 32 New Energy Equipment Products and 14 Green Key Components in Sustainable Development Push

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 4, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) released 14 green and sustainable key components and 32 new energy equipment products on December 15. As a leader in the construction manufacturing industry's push towards sustainable development, Zoomlion has established a comprehensive green development roadmap comprising design, manufacturing and management to achieve greenization of the whole process, from R&D, production to operation and management.

The launch covered Zoomlion's nine product areas of construction and engineering, concrete pumping, mixing trucks, aerial work, earthmoving, foundation construction and mining machinery, mixing trucks and industrial vehicles.

This is another milestone for Zoomlion, after the company introduced 16 new energy products in eight areas last November. The company has achieved strong sales of many other new energy products, and the market share of new energy aerial work machinery has exceeded 60 percent in 2022.

New energy key component development

Key component development is the foundation for the new energy transformation of construction machinery, and Zoomlion has achieved comprehensive breakthroughs in lithium battery and hydrogen energy, opening up the core technology and key component industry chain from spare parts to whole vehicles covering both hardware and software. To date, 80 percent of Zoomlion's key new energy components are independently developed by the company.

Zoomlion's release of nine lithium key components has led to a comprehensive lithium new energy solution for construction machineries covering battery, electric drive, electric transmission and electric control. Its three new hydrogen energy components have structured the integrated full-chain solution of hydrogenation, hydrogen storage/transportation, hydrogen fuel cell and main engine. Zoomlion also created the world's leading 45MPa hydrogen hydraulic drive piston compressor.

In addition, Zoomlion has introduced two heavy-duty new energy general chassis products for pure electric and hydrogen energy equipment.

Development of new energy across the full product line

In 2022, Zoomlion has achieved new energy development of its full product range and unveiled a series of products that have set industry benchmarks, including the world's largest tonnage new energy crane series, the world's first distributed pure electric crawler crane, the world's first pure electric carbon fiber pump truck and the industry's first glass installation robot for inter-story operations in high-rise buildings. Zoomlion also launched the industry's first intelligent construction packaged solution, driving the intelligent transformation of the industry.

Green manufacturing

Zoomlion has innovated green technologies, equipment and production lines to achieve green manufacturing that is efficient, sustainable, low-carbon and safe. The new Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park has adopted high precision technologies to maximize material utilization, improve production efficiency and energy efficiency, reducing annual carbon emissions by 82,400 tons.

Green development is charting the course for the future development of the construction machinery industry, and Zoomlion will continue to optimize its sustainability strategy and contribute to achieving the industry's sustainable development goals.

favicon.png?sn=CN77694&sd=2023-01-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-launches-32-new-energy-equipment-products-and-14-green-key-components-in-sustainable-development-push-301713289.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN77694&Transmission_Id=202301040715PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN77694&DateId=20230104
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.