AMYRIS TO PRESENT AT THE 41st ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

2 hours ago
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:15 am PT (2:15 pm ET) in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, and, Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Contact:
Amyris, Inc.
Paul Vincent
[email protected]
+1 (510) 450-0761

Argot Partners
Jason Finkelstein
[email protected]
+1 (212) 600-1902

Media Contact:
Amyris, Inc.
Lauren White
[email protected]
+1 (202) 320-8677

favicon.png?sn=SF77067&sd=2023-01-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-health-care-conference-301712827.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

