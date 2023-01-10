Allegro MicroSystems to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 10

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) ( ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel in New York City. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and meet with registered attendees throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who want to request a meeting with Allegro management should email [email protected] or contact their Needham representative. A live and archived replay of the Company’s fireside chat may be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s IR website.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

