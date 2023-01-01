Lightning+eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today the release of its new virtual Fleet+Planner, a free fleet configuration tool that allows fleet managers to input their individual fleet characteristics and receive a customized operating cost analysis and carbon reduction metrics based on the recommended Lightning electric vehicle (EV) that best fits their specific needs.

“One of the challenges facing fleets seeking to electrify is a lack of reliable information about how commercial EVs will perform under various conditions, and how big an impact they will have on key metrics such as operating cost and carbon reduction,” said Nick Bettis, VP of marketing and sales operations at Lightning eMotors. “Our virtual Fleet Planner takes the guesswork out of vehicle selection and provides personalized and understandable EV information based on the fleet’s unique needs. We believe the ability to compare operating costs with equivalent ICE vehicles will be an eye-opening look into the benefits of an EV fleet.”

Within the Fleet Planner, users first select the type of fleet they manage (passenger, cargo, school bus, or ambulance). Next, they input a variety of information that is important to effective fleet management, including route distance, payload or number of passengers, terrain type (e.g., flat or hilly), average temperature, drive cycle and driver behavior, shift duration, charging opportunity time and dwell time. This is a free tool that allows fleet and sustainability managers to configure their EV fleets and fully understand the cost savings and positive environmental impact of going zero emissions.

Using the information provided and more than five years of real-world data collected by Lightning’s industry-leading telematics system, Lightning+Insights, the Fleet Planner displays recommended Lightning vehicles and the associated charge rates needed to fit the specific application. Fleet managers can then select their desired vehicle to see how a Lightning EV compares to an equivalent ICE vehicle in efficiency, total cost of ownership, as well as how much CO 2 could be mitigated from the atmosphere with an electrified fleet.

“The level of detail fleet managers can see in our Fleet Planner is unprecedented in the market,” said Brandon McNeil, VP of Lightning Energy and Insights. “At Lightning, we have been putting Class 3 – 7 zero-emission, fully-electric fleet vehicles on the roads since 2018 and have amassed over 3,000,000 EV miles. We have leveraged this arsenal of real-world data in Fleet Planner, an easy-to-use tool that will be extremely compelling and useful for fleet managers who are considering fleet electrification.”

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, please visit lightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Lightning eMotors, Inc. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expand,” “enable,” “might,” “potential,” “should,” “would” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results or outcomes to vary, including, but not limited to, risks related to Lightning eMotors’ operations and business and financial performance; the ability of Lightning eMotors to execute on its business strategy and grow demand for its products and revenue; potential increases in costs or shortage of raw materials; market acceptance of new product offerings; and other risks more fully described in Lightning eMotors’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Lightning eMotors undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

