Cyclo+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society+for+Inherited+Metabolic+Disorders+%28SIMD%29+44th+Annual+Meeting being held March 18 - 21, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We value the opportunity to participate in the upcoming SIMD Annual Meeting and further connect with all those dedicated to advancing science and clinical research to further elucidate the etiology and natural history of inherited metabolic disorders. Together we can address unmet medical needs, raise awareness and support the patient communities, with our clinical program focused on Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC),” commented Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.

“We believe Trappsol® Cyclo™ has the potential to become a safe and effective therapy for NPC and continue to be encouraged by the progress made in our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, TransportNPC. We look forward to further engaging with the community at this important meeting and bringing more awareness to our clinical study and the significant unmet need that persists,” added Dr. Kjems.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Number: 84 Title: TransportNPC: A Phase 3 Global Trial of Trappsol® Cyclo™ Administered Intravenously to Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1) Presenters: Joseph Mejia, MD, Senior Medical Science Liaison US & LATAM at Cyclo Therapeutics Date and Time: Sunday, March 19th from 7:00-10:00 pm

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in early Alzheimer’s disease (NCT05607615) based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for Alzheimer’s disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

