TV Manufacturers and Content Owners Can Fully Maximize Connected TV Advertising Revenue with the Xstream platform Smart Ad Insertion Tech

Launch Doubles Down on SeaChange’s Commitment to Tapping into the Rapidly Expanding FAST and CTV Markets

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC), (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services (“FAST”) development, today announced the launch of the SeaChange Xstream™ platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform helping OEMs and content owners maximize advertising revenue on Connected TVs (“CTVs”).

SeaChange is formally launching the Xstream platform on January 6th and will start onboarding customers as early as in the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

With consumer preferences rapidly shifting away from Linear and Pay TV to streaming, and from subscription services to advertising-funded television and content offerings, consumer demand for comprehensive content aggregation and discovery services on CTVs continues to experience explosive growth. Addressing this trend and to enable access to content independent of a cable subscription or set top box, CTVs are fast becoming the main gateway to entertainment for households. To fully harness this demand, SeaChange is launching the Xstream platform, which provides the full set of capabilities to monetize CTV ad inventory for content owners, manufacturers, and operating system providers alike, ranging from streaming enablement via content aggregation to targeted insertion of advertisement from multiple demand sources.

“We are thrilled to launch the Xstream platform, a comprehensive service that capitalizes on the rapid consumer shift to the FAST and CTV markets,” said Chris Klimmer, President of SeaChange. “As a leading technology vendor, SeaChange combines the deep expertise needed to provide premium user experiences on connected devices, a DNA to deliver end-to-end streaming solutions, and an unmatched product suite for smart ad insertion management.

“With the launch of the Xstream platform, SeaChange can help TV manufacturers, operating systems and platform providers gain more control over how they monetize the content they aggregate to generate higher yield. For content owners, we add an additional distribution and revenue stream to their portfolio to maximize the returns on their content costs. For advertisers, intelligent tracking and targeting through big data will help to increase conversion rates. At the center of these efforts is the end-user who benefits from a premium content discovery and streaming experience, with access to aggregated VOD, FAST and linear content libraries and non-invasive insertion of relevant advertising.”

Additional information on the Xstream platform can be found at seachange.com/products/xstream.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.