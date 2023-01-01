Japan to Start Discharge of Radioactive Tritium Water Into Sea: How US Nuclear's Tritium Monitoring Products Will Help

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – As soon as this spring 2023, Japan plans to start releasing over 1.3 million tons of radioactive water containing tritium into the Pacific Ocean. While Japan is doing everything they can to ensure that the water is discharged safely and the environment and local inhabitants are protected, due to the radioactive nature and sheer volume of water involved, many countries nearby and world-wide can be impacted and want to detect any tritium bearing seawater or rain clouds that reach their seashores and fisheries. Due to dilution during discharge, this tritium is not detectable with ordinary measurement equipment. Fortunately, US Nuclear Corp (OTC-QB: UCLE) is a tritium monitoring expert that manufactures extraordinary real-time, continuous tritium water monitors to measure at or below drinking water standards in just a short time and that can be used by local agencies to test whether the drinking water, sea water, and fisheries are safe.

Ever since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, TEPCO workers have had to flush the damaged nuclear reactors daily with fresh, cool water in order to prevent them from overheating and causing further damage. This water is then treated through a complex series of filters to remove all the radioactive contaminants from the water, except for tritium which is inseparable. Since the incident, this tritiated water has been stored in hundreds of large storage tanks, but now TEPCO has run out of room to store the water. TEPCO plans to dilute the tritium storage water and discharge it into the Pacific Ocean starting Spring 2023 (pending approval by the IAEA). While TEPCO has promised to discharge the water at a much lower level than the drinking water standard set by the WHO, there are still concerns about safety and damage to the local environment and population, especially from the nearby fishing industry who wants to ensure its reputation and products are safe.

US Nuclear has already been in discussions with various agencies in Japan and neighboring countries about installing tritium water monitoring instrumentation for both seawater and drinking water. Of special interest, US Nuclear offers the Model Trimaran-H20, which is a real-time, automated, continuous tritium water monitor that includes a ‘tritium enrichment’ feature to concentrate the tritium sample stream and allow for measurements well below drinking water standards. There are currently no other real-time, continuous instruments commercially available that are capable of measuring tritium in water down to this low level. US Nuclear’s radiation water monitors are already used at national labs, desalination plants, water utility companies, and nuclear power plants, and will be very effective for monitoring the tritium concentration of local waters of concern as Japan begins discharging their storage tanks.

