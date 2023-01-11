HANOVER, MD, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PCSA), Dr. David Young, Processa Pharmaceuticals, CEO will present an update on Processa’s future therapeutic focus and strategy at the upcoming Biotech Showcase on January 11, 2023, at 10 am. This presentation will also be accessible at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1591773&tp_key=fbb2da9fa8



Processa management is available for one-on-one meetings with potential investors and partners in San Francisco throughout the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual HealthCare Conference week. Meetings can be requested through the Biotech Showcase partnering platform or by contacting Processa directly at [email protected]

Details of Processa’s presentation at the Biotech Showcase are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM

Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses its Regulatory Science Approach criteria when selecting and developing drugs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Current clinical pipeline programs include: Next Generation Capecitabine PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer, breast cancer), PCS3117 (pancreatic and other cancers), PCS11T (small cell lung and other cancers), PCS12852 (gastroparesis, functional constipation), and PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica). Members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 approvals for indications in almost every division of the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:

Michael Floyd

(301) 651-4256

[email protected]

Patrick Lin

(925) 683-3218

[email protected]