Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), today announced the availability of its next-generation Si89xx isolated analog amplifiers, voltage sensors and delta-sigma modulator (DSM) devices to improve charging times for electric vehicles (EVs). Skyworks’ new family, which includes Si8921, Si893x and Si894x, will help to shorten recharge time for EVs. This latest product line also offers broader industry applications and improvements for solar inverters and wireless charging.

Skyworks Facilitates Faster Charging for Electric Vehicles With Next-Generation Si89xx Product Family to Support Infrastructure Expansion

“Built upon three generations of digital isolation technology, these solutions are engineered to be key enablers in the industry’s shift to vehicle electrification,” said Brian Mirkin, vice president and general manager of power products at Skyworks. “Skyworks is using its deep industry knowledge to support the infrastructure needed by the rapidly evolving EV industry. The Si89xx family is designed to provide an accurate, precise measurement of current and voltage, which allows for accelerated electric automotive charging.”

The steadily growing popularity of EVs amongst consumers has created a market approaching $400 billion according to data from Statista1. This recent move to electrification has increased the demand for charging infrastructure and is driving more efficient and effective power transfer solutions for modern EVs.

Skyworks’ new Si89xx products provide accurate, precise measurement readings of the current and voltage involved in the operation of power control systems, including 75 kV/µs immunity to fast transients and accuracy over temperature. This minimizes loss of power and inherently makes the system more efficient, allowing for charging devices to more swiftly transfer power. This increased functionality enables charging improvements for the EV industry and industrial applications across different markets, including wireless infrastructure, data centers and wired communications. As the telecommunications industry shifts toward standalone 5G networks and fixed wireless access, there is an increased emphasis placed on the importance of power management. Accurate current and voltage measurement in telecom power supply equipment results in increased efficiency and allows for detailed monitoring, resulting in reduced cost, less downtime and improved system management.

Additional Product Information:

Samples of the Si8921, Si893x and Si894x devices are available now. Skyworks’ Si89xx family consists of the Si8921 isolated analog amplifiers, the Si893x isolated voltage sensors and the Si8941/6/7 isolated DSM devices. These devices are optimized for voltage or shunt-current sensing and provide typical offset error as low as ±40 µV and ±0.1% gain error. Additionally, offering a typical offset drift as low as ±0.5 µV/˚C and typical gain drift as low as –4 ppm/˚C, allows for exceptional accuracy across temperature. As a result of these benefits, The Si89xx devices can offer one of the industry’s highest signal-to-noise ratios (SNR)—up to 90 dB.

The Si89xx family offers a solution optimized to meet the challenges of measurement in high-voltage systems, providing low drift accuracy, low signal delay and transient noise immunity. These expanded devices will enhance design flexibility with the following options:

Current or voltage-optimized devices with single-ended, differential or DSM output

±62.5 mV, ±250 mV or 2.5 V input ranges

A stretched wide-body SOIC-8 package to support 5 kVrms isolation and 8 mm creepage/clearance and a compact narrow-body SOIC-8 to support 2.5 kVrms isolation

Skyworks will be exhibiting at the Consumer+Electronics+Show+Booth+No.+10850, taking place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, 2023.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, defense, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

