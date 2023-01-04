Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Completes Transfer of Listing to the New York Stock Exchange

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk vessel segment, today announced that it has completed the transfer of its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange (“”) from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”).

Eagle shares will start trading on the when the market opens on January 4, 2023, under the existing ticker symbol, “EGLE”.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Investor and Media Contact
[email protected]
+1 203 276 8100

