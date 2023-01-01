El Pollo Loco Dips into Indulgence with New Loco Burrito Grillers

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Handheld and Ultra-Portable Loco Burrito Grillers are a Fresh, Crave-Worthy Take on a Traditional Sonoran Favorite

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) ( LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain is dishing out their own version of a traditional Sonoran-style burrito with its latest offering, Loco Burrito Grillers. Tightly packed with flavorful chicken or beef protein, grilled to perfection, and served with a brand-new Loco Dipping Sauce, Loco Burrito Grillers sit at the intersection of old and new while offering customers handheld indulgence on-the-go for a satisfying way to kick off 2023.

“This year, El Pollo Loco is reminding our familia of fans that our menu has something for everyone desiring a taste of Mexico wherever they go,” says Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “We view food as an opportunity for escapism for the tastebuds and Loco Burrito Grillers are the perfect taste of Sonora to enjoy during a busy commute, between meetings, on your way to your next weekend getaway – anywhere you choose to dig in!”

Sonoran-style flour tortillas are stretched thin and cooked on a griddle to make the traditional Sonoran burrito portable and jam packed with nourishing ingredients. Offered in a specially designed carrier box featuring custom artwork by Raúl Urias, each order contains two Loco Burrito Grillers ready to dip in a Loco Dipping Sauce – a marriage of the fan-favorite birria consommé and warm queso for a truly unique experience with each bite. The lineup of Loco Burrito Grillers includes:

  • Fire-Grilled Chicken: Soft Sonoran-style tortilla filled with chicken, jack cheese, cilantro and onion; served with Loco Dipping sauce.
  • Shredded Beef: Soft Sonoran-style tortilla filled with beef, jack cheese, cilantro and onion; served with Loco Dipping Sauce.
  • Also available in a chicken and beef combo.

“The R+D team had so much fun bringing Loco Burrito Grillers from the test kitchen to the El Pollo Loco menu,” says Vice President of Research and Development Heather Gardea. “We look for any opportunity to give homage to our Mexican heritage in our new LTOs, and these Grillers are the perfect combination of authentic flavors rolled into an exciting new dish that can only be found at El Pollo Loco.”

Loco Burrito Grillers are available at El Pollo Loco restaurants systemwide from now until February 22.

To view the entire lineup of Loco Burrito Grillers and place an order today, download the El Pollo Loco app or visit ElPolloLoco.com and be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards™ to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (

LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 485 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:
Courtney Simich
Edible, Inc
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b7a0143-8a88-4520-862c-2a095cc18b9b

ti?nf=ODcyMzE4NiM1MzM3Mzc0IzIwMDU4MTg=
El-Pollo-Loco-Holdings-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.