Intercept Announces Efficacy and Safety Data from Phase 3 REGENERATE Study in Liver Fibrosis due to NASH to be Presented at NASH-TAG Conference 2023

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced two abstracts on obeticholic acid (OCA) will be presented at the NASH-TAG Conference 2023. The conference will be held from January 5 – 7, 2023, in Park City, Utah.

“We are looking forward to joining clinicians, researchers and industry peers in-person this year at NASH-TAG 2023 to share additional data from the second interim analysis of our pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE study,” said M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., MPH, President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Intercept. “These data demonstrate the robust antifibrotic effect of OCA, as well as its favorable long-term safety profile, and ultimately reaffirm our belief that OCA can be an important treatment for people living with fibrosis due to NASH.”

Presentations at the NASH-TAG Conference 2023 include:

“Topline Results from a New Analysis of the REGENERATE Trial of Obeticholic Acid for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis” Abstract # 26
January 7, 2023; 4:00 – 4:10 p.m. MST
Arun J. Sanyal, Rohit Loomba, Quentin M. Anstee, Vlad Ratziu, Kris V. Kowdley, Mary E. Rinella, Muhammad Y. Sheikh, James F. Trotter, Whitfield L. Knapple, Eric J. Lawitz, Manal F. Abdalmalek, Philip N. Newsome, Jerome Boursier, Philippe Mathurin, Jean-Francois Dufour, M. Michelle Berrey, Steven J. Shiff, Sangeeta Sawhney, Thomas Capozza, Rina Leyva, Stephen A. Harrison and Zobair M. Younossi

“Focused Monitoring and Management Guidance Reduces the Incidence of Hepatic Safety Events: Results from the Phase 3 REGENERATE Trial of Obeticholic Acid for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis” Abstract # 33
January 6, 2023; 7:30 a.m. – 7:10 p.m. MST
Vlad Ratziu, Stephen A. Harrison, Arun J. Sanyal, Mary E. Rinella, Quentin M. Anstee, Kris V. Kowdley, Sangeeta Sawhney, Steven J. Shiff, M. Michelle Berrey, Karisse‑Roman Torres, Thomas Capozza, Zobair M. Younossi and Rohit Loomba

The use of OCA for fibrosis due to NASH is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Commission or any other health authority.

A full list of sessions at the NASH-TAG Conference 2023 is available at nash-tag.org.

About the REGENERATE Study
REGENERATE (Randomized Global Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Impact on NASH with Fibrosis of Obeticholic Acid Treatment) is an ongoing Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, international study assessing the safety and efficacy of obeticholic acid (OCA) on clinical outcomes in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. A pre-specified interim analysis was conducted in 931 subjects who had a liver biopsy at Month 18 to assess the effect of OCA on liver histology as compared to baseline biopsies. REGENERATE is fully enrolled with 2,480 randomized participants and is expected to continue while collecting data on the incidence of clinical outcomes for verification and description of clinical benefit. The end-of-study primary endpoint will compare the impact of treatment group (placebo, OCA 10 mg or OCA 25 mg daily) on all-cause mortality and liver-related clinical outcomes, as well as on long-term safety.

About Liver Fibrosis due to NASH
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a serious progressive liver disease caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver that induces chronic inflammation, resulting in progressive fibrosis (scarring) that can lead to cirrhosis, eventual liver failure, cancer and death. Advanced fibrosis is associated with a substantially higher risk of liver-related morbidity and mortality in patients with NASH. There are currently no medications approved for the treatment of NASH.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including regarding the results of our clinical studies, and the safety and efficacy of OCA. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the FLS, including further developments regarding understanding of patient outcomes, side effects, or study methodology.

Contact

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

For investors:
Nareg Sagherian, Executive Director, Global Investor Relations
[email protected]

For media:
Karen Preble, Executive Director, Global Corporate Communications
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODcyMzgxMiM1MzM4ODMxIzIwMDY4Mzg=
Intercept-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.