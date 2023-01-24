UMB Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

UMB+Financial+Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the fourth quarter 2022 after market hours on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The company plans to host an investor conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.(CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 844-200-6205 or (international) 646-904-5544 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call with access code 216125. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link:

UMB+Financial+4Q+2022+Conference+Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through January 8, 2023, by calling (toll-free) 866-813-9403 or (international) 929-458-6194. The replay access code required for playback is 239596. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. The company also serves business clients nationwide and institutional clients in several countries. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB+Blog, UMB+Facebook and UMB+LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005293/en/

